’Mask up, stay socially distant’: Gov. Beshear confirms 721 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear released an update Saturday afternoon updating Kentuckians on the fight against COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
In a release sent by the governor’s office Saturday, Beshear continued asking residents to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.
“We need you to continue to mask up, stay socially distant and do what it takes to beat COVID-19,” Beshear said. “This thing is deadly and it’s real so let’s treat it as such.”
Beshear confirmed 721 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday’s report, with 81 of those cases reported as children aged 18 or younger. The youngest case was reported as a 6-month-old from Warren County.
Saturday’s report also confirmed 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 1,057.
The state’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average was confirmed as 4.14 percent.
“Our positivity rate is down from yesterday but we need to continue to push that number down,” Beshear said.
Other information revealed at least 990,957 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with 10,872 patients who have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, urged residents to get a flu shot this year, stating that an outbreak of the flu in addition to COVID-19 could be deadly.
“Protecting ourselves against the flu is more important than ever. An influenza outbreak on top of the COVID-19 pandemic could be disastrous this fall and winter," Dr. Stack said. "The health care systems upon which Kentuckians rely could be overwhelmed by what some say is a looming ‘twindemic.’”
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
