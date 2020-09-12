Roofing company donates work to homeless Jackson man

He said, “Yesterday, when we came over here to look, you know, I looked from the inside with a flashlight and really didn’t get to see how bad it was until we pulled it off, so once we pulled it off, there was some rotten rafters and, you know, I didn’t feel comfortable just putting the roof on what was there, so we ended up putting all new decking on the entire roof with good synthetic felt. We couldn’t do this without our partners Owens-Corning, you know, to help with the materials and the supply house at Advance Roof and Supplies. We’re very fortunate that it’s a group effort and I got my, one of my main crews here that help me do this and he’s donated some of his time too, so it is a big group effort.”