Suspect shot by police in New Albany, investigation underway

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in New Albany sends one man to the hospital.
According to the New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey, officers were sent to the 100 block of Gordon Driver around 1:34 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old male on scene who presented an immediate threat to police, according to NAPD.
Police on scene attempted to deescalate the situation, but the suspect continued to resist. NAPD said the suspect then entered a vehicle and proceeded to drive towards one of the responding officers.
That officer attempted to move away from the vehicle which was being driven in a reckless manner, but was unable to do so.
Shots were fired by the officer in order to protect the safety of other officers. The suspect was hit, and the vehicle continued through a field and stuck a building at the 4H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road.
The suspect was transported to University Hospital in Louisville, where his condition is unknown at the time.
Indiana State Police are currently investigating the incident, and the name of the suspect has not been released.
“After the initial review of this situation it appears the officers involved acted appropriately,” Chief Bailey said. "It appears officers utilized restraint and only used force as a last resort when life was in danger. The NAPD and ISP will continue to review this matter and will make updates as is appropriate.”
