UofL Football attaching decals to helmets honoring Black Lives Matter, Dexter Rentz Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football program have added decals to their helmets honoring a fallen teammate and calling for systemic change.
The football program showcased the two new decals on their Twitter page Friday afternoon. The decals will be placed on each player’s helmets all season long.
A Black Lives Matter decal will be placed on the back center of the helmet, with the old english "L" in the center of the initials BLM.
Off to the side, a DR 2 sticker will be placed in honor of Dexter Rentz Jr., a University of Louisville football signee from Ocoee, Florida who had died after being shot back in April in Orlando.
The post comes days after the Louisville Football team released a video with their new #Ville4Change initiative, where the program announced it would take a stand against racial inequality.
