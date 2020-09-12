2 victims in critical condition in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims are in critical condition after a shooting reported in the Chickasaw neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in at 5:14 p.m. to the 3800 block of Grand Avenue. Initial calls were for a ShotSpotter alert, which later was reported as a shooting.
Louisville Metro Police Department Public Information Officer Beth Ruoff said that when officers arrived, they found two male victims in their late 20s to early 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to University Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.