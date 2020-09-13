Beshear confirms 536 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided Kentuckians another update Sunday afternoon with new numbers of reported COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
The governor started off the release stating that residents need to continue taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” Beshear said. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.”
Sunday’s update confirmed 536 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky. 87 of those cases were reported as children aged 18 or younger, with the youngest reported case being a one-month-old from Barren County.
There have been 56,945 total cases of coronavirus reported in the commonwealth so far.
“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting,” Beshear said. “We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”
Three new deaths were also confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,060.
Beshear said that some information will be delayed until Monday due to limited reporting on Sundays.
Other information provided include at least 990,957 tests administered in the state. Kentucky’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average stands at 4.14 percent.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.