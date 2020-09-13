FORECAST: Mostly sunny, less humid start to the week

- MONDAY & TUESDAY: Less humid and dry
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Showers are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier and less humid air will continue to push into the area through the night with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s for lows.
High pressure builds into the region on Monday making for a gorgeous day. We’ll still see hazy sunshine during the first part of the day due to wildfire smoke. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Open up the windows and let some fresh air in Monday night. Under a clear sky and a lighter wind, temperatures will fall into the 50s.
A mostly sunny sky will prevail on Tuesday, but some high clouds will begin to stream in late in the day. Temperatures will still be nice with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A cold front combined with tropical moisture from Sally will bring us a chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. Much cooler air is on the way by next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.