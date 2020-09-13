FORECAST: Showers end, peeks of sunshine

- TODAY: Scattered showers, best chance southeast of Louisville
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue this morning with the best chance southeast of Louisville. A cold front slowly moves east during the afternoon keeping a chance for a few showers mainly east of I-65. Peeks of afternoon sun will warm us into the low 80s.
We’ll see decreasing clouds tonight as drier, less humid air moves into the area. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 60s.
High pressure builds into the region on Monday making for a gorgeous day. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky, less humid air and highs in the low 80s.
A very pleasant night is shaping up for the area Monday night as lows drop into the 50s under a mostly clear sky.
A cold front moves through the area on Friday ushering in much cooler and less humid air for next weekend.
