‘Gourd’ times at Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant despite pandemic

STARLIGHT, Ind. (WAVE) - Fall traditions can live on for families at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, even amid a pandemic.
Families have been coming to Huber’s for generations. COVID-19 almost put those traditions at risk, but fortunately precautions have been put in place to keep fall traditions alive.
Bryan O’Neill’s family returned to the farm on opening weekend for pumpkin picking season.
“It’s been great to spend time with family and get back to values we cherish,” O’Neill said. “We are glad to be out and get out here now.”
Some people have called Huber’s with concerns, but there’s no need to worry. Signs are put up on doors, trailers that take visitors to the pumpkin patch ask people to social distance and put on masks, and plenty of sanitizing stations have been placed around the property.
“It’s beautiful out here on the farm,” Tara Huber-Mahan, director of sales and marketing at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant said. “Everyone wants to be outdoors. It’s a perfect time to come out and spend those family memories with us and be outdoors.”
After finding your pumpkin, visitors are still able to go in and enjoy a meal; socially distanced whether its outside or inside.
“It’s a treat so certainly, every year we get out here, we love the opportunity to get out here and pick pumpkins,” O’Neill said.
For more information on hours and social distancing guidelines, visit the Hubers Family Farm & Restaurant website.
