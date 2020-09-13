Grayson Co. missing girls found safe, mother arrested in Tennessee

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Two missing children reported as abducted by their non-custodial mother in Grayson County have been found safely in Tennessee, according to an update from the sheriff.
8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home on Grayson Springs Road Thursday.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said that on Sunday at 11:05 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in Grundy County, Tennessee with Maples' vehicle after communication between the two sheriff’s departments.
Maples exited the vehicle during the stop, but resisted police and had to be tased multiple times, according to the release.
Sheriff Chaffins said that Maples continued to fight Grundy County deputies, but was eventually arrested and booked in the Grundy County Detention Center.
The two girls were found safe inside the van and taken to a separate safe location where they will wait for social workers to take them back to Kentucky.
“This is the best possible ending we could have imagined," Sheriff Chaffins said in the release. "Locating these girls was our number one priority and we are thankful that they are now safe. We are thankful to everyone who shared our post and especially thankful for our Tennessee ‘blue family’ for bringing these events to a peaceful end.”
