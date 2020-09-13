Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,249 new cases, 1 new death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released their daily update Sunday morning with new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state.
On Sunday’s report, the ISDH confirmed 1,249 new positive cases in Indiana, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 105,804.
The ISDH also confirmed one additional death due to COVID-19 in Indiana. There are now 3,214 confirmed total deaths due to the virus in the state.
There have been 32,384 new individuals tested according to Sunday’s update, with 53,465 new COVID-19 tests administered. A total of 1,238,984 individuals have been tested for the virus so far in Indiana, with 1,720,326 total tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 11,710 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,327 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Indiana has now reported 81,089 unique patients that have recovered from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute. This brings the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 82.4 percent Sunday morning.
