’Listen to Black Women’: Full page open letter to Mayor Fischer runs in Sunday newspaper

“As white women, we refuse to be silent. Mayor Fischer, we are calling on you to listen to Black women," the letter reads. "Listen to Black women like Breonna’s mother. Listen to the Black women who are leading on the streets, putting their own lives at risk crying out for justice. Listen to Black women who work every day to make this a better community, who tend to all the ways that the legacy of racism, in this community and communities across this country, have left people behind.”