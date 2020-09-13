’Listen to Black Women’: Full page open letter to Mayor Fischer runs in Sunday newspaper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, six months to the day since the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, an open letter penned to Louisville mayor Greg Fischer ran as a full-page advertisement in Louisville’s Courier-Journal newspaper, calling for Fischer to “listen to Black women” and to bring charges against the officers involved in Breonna’s death.
According to the letter, the safety of white women is being used to justify calls for law and order, and that while all women are being denied justice in areas such as health, pay equity, and other issues, but Black women also face injustices based on skin color.
The letter goes on asking for white women to speak up on racial injustice, calling for them to speak up to end racial inequity and violence.
“As white women, we refuse to be silent. Mayor Fischer, we are calling on you to listen to Black women," the letter reads. "Listen to Black women like Breonna’s mother. Listen to the Black women who are leading on the streets, putting their own lives at risk crying out for justice. Listen to Black women who work every day to make this a better community, who tend to all the ways that the legacy of racism, in this community and communities across this country, have left people behind.”
The writer says amid the nationwide attention the Breonna Taylor investigation has been given, there has been unity both in the commonwealth and across the United States calling out for justice.
“Through it all there has been overwhelming unity around the demand to fire the officers involved in killing Breonna,” the letter states. “There is growing agreement that deep institutional changes are needed in policing and that this city must answer the call for racial and economic justice being raised by Black Louisville and supported in increasing numbers by the rest of Louisville as well.”
The letter then asks for Mayor Fischer to hear the voices of Black women and call for charges for the three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor back in March, and to get the city onto a path of compassion and justice.
At the bottom of the advertisement within the Courier-Journal, the names of more than two thousand women are listed, signing in support of the open letter. The letter also asks for more signatures to add to the open letter to voice out their support.
To read the full letter and to sign the petition, click or tap here.
