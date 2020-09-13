Police searching for missing 15-year-old female from Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old female who has runaway from home.
Mary Jane Conley from Paducah was reported missing by police on Sunday. Mary is listed as 5′3″ and 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.
She was last seen at her residence on Old Mayfield Road, and Paducah Police said that she is also known to frequent Elmwood Court.
Anyone with any information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
