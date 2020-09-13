Yvette Gentry gearing up for new role as interim police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big day Monday for former Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Yvette Gentry. That’s when she’ll start transitioning into her role as the interim chief of LMPD.
Gentry is familiar face in Louisville. She first joined LMPD in 1990 and worked for the department until she retired in 2014.
She will lead Louisville’s police department as the city grapples with ongoing civil unrest over the killing of Breonna Taylor. Gentry will be the third person to run the department since Taylor’s killing.
In March, Steve Conrad was the chief when Taylor’s home was raided and she was killed. He was fired in June. The current interim chief is Robert Schroeder. He is retiring on October 1, and that’s when Gentry will take over.
Gentry will be the first woman and third African American to serve as chief.
Police relations and LMPD policies are under the microscope right now. The city is also dealing with ongoing protest and overwhelming number of homicide cases. Gentry acknowledged that, and said the city needs to do better to keep young children alive.
It is also important to note that Gentry is not LMPD’s permanent chief selection. Gentry said she did not apply for the position and said she has no interest in serving longer than it takes to give a new chief a successful transitional period. Mayor Greg Fischer reported more than 20 people applied for the permanent chief role.
The hiring process continues to review, vet and sort the applicants based on their qualifications.
Mayor Fischer is expected to name the new permanent chief by the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.