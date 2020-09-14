After scrimmages and advice from other districts, JCPS ready for football

With safe practice and weekly Zoom meetings with JCPS athletic directors and those from private schools and other counties who have already been on the field, Wyman feels concerns have been addressed. Wyman said that includes any issues the athletes may face and for the fans, who will come to see them play a little differently, at 20 percent capacity. It’s a little odd, but it worked at other schools Friday night, as they operated under the new Kentucky High School Athletic Association COVID-19 protocols.