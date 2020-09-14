4 arrested in deadly Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four men were arrested in connection to Louisville’s latest deadly shooting.
LMPD said a man and a woman were shot at the intersection of Indian Trail and Poplar Level Road on Sunday night. The woman, 36-year-old Tana Hillman, died from her injuries; the man is currently stable. His identity was not immediately available.
Marcus Vester, Steven Curtis, Zaman Taylor and Deron Perkins all were arrested in connection to the case.
All four men are charged with murder, assault and tampering with evidence. Vester also has been charged with fleeing/evading police.
Vester is being held on $500,000 bond; the others are being held on $250,000 bond.
The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
