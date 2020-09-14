Banners placed on downtown Louisville light posts to honor Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As you drive or walk down Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, you’ll see Breonna Taylor’s face, a quote of encouragement, and the social tag #BreeWayy.
Nicole Hayden, a community organizer and others are responsible for the 17 signs placed up on Monday.
“These banners will serve as a place of healing, these banners will serve to show our appreciation.” Hayden said.
During a presentation of the banners Monday afternoon, Hayden said the original plan to honor Breonna Taylor was to paint her name on the streets of downtown Louisville and West Louisville, or create a mural on a building. The city denied both ideas.
“They offered us an opportunity to do banners,” Hayden explained. “So we decided to do these banners here at Injustice Square because this is the very place where protesters have been for over a hundred days.”
After two and a half months of planning, 17 #BreeWayy banners can now be seen on Liberty and Jefferson Street.
It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was killed by LMPD officers, and there’s been protests in the city of Louisville for more than 100 days.
Hayden is hoping the signs can be a reminder to all officers of an innocent life gone too soon.
“So maybe one day, when they decide to pull over somebody in a car, they will remind themselves of the morning when they walked out the door and they seen a face,” Hayden added. “It might be when they knock on somebody’s door to give a warrant, they might think twice before shooting.”
The project to install the 17 #BreeWayy banners cost $5000 and was paid for by donations.
The banners will hang in downtown Louisville for one year. After that, a fee will have to be paid for them to stay up longer.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.