Faith leaders, Until Freedom members fast and pray for 26 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Faith leaders from across the country are ‘saying her name.’
The Breonna Taylor case has been at the forefront of nearly every protest, several pieces of legislation, and now, the reason for prayer. Social justice group Until Freedom and Kentucky faith leaders starved and prayed, starting Sunday at noon until Monday afternoon, totaling 26 hours.
“When there’s nothing else we know to do, we turn to prayer, turn to the word, turn to God‚” Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, said. “We have had incredible prayer, incredible reflection, and commitment on behalf of Breonna Taylor.”
On Facebook, the group live-streamed their prayer sessions, many of which lasted hours. The sessions included a roster of faith leaders and Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer as others sat in on the conversations.
Until Freedom chose to utilize Facebook so more people could join in.
Monday, as the event came to an end, the group expanded their prayers to everyone involved in Taylor’s case.
“We want to pray for Daniel Cameron,” Mallory said, “for the jurors who will be listening to the evidence, that their minds and hearts be clear, that they make the ‘right decision.’”
The message was shared by Bishop TD Jakes from Texas.
“We are no different,” Bishop Jakes said. “Ahmaud Arbury taught me, I have to be careful if I go jogging, Trayvon Martin taught me, if I wear a hoodie and eat Skittles, I may be at risk. Breonna Taylor teaches me I’m not safe in my own house. All of those things have to be eradicated for us to have the kind of freedom, the justice, that this nation has promised all of its citizens.”
There’s no announced date for jurors in Taylor’s case to convene.
