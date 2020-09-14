Faith leaders, Until Freedom members fast and pray for 26 hours

“We are no different,” Bishop Jakes said. “Ahmaud Arbury taught me, I have to be careful if I go jogging, Trayvon Martin taught me, if I wear a hoodie and eat Skittles, I may be at risk. Breonna Taylor teaches me I’m not safe in my own house. All of those things have to be eradicated for us to have the kind of freedom, the justice, that this nation has promised all of its citizens.”