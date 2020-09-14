FORECAST: Free A/C! Pleasant weather tonight

- TUESDAY: Comfortable day ahead
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Clouds increase, scattered showers are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FREE A/C tonight with lows dipping into the 50s. There will be very pleasant conditions under clear skies and a gentle breeze from the northeast.
Here comes Tuesday with another nice day in-store. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity combine to give us a very comfortable day.
Clouds increase from the south Tuesday night into sunrise Wednesday as Sally makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. Additional clouds moving in will keep our low temperatures from falling into the 50s, with nearly all of us in the 60s Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon we’ll have a small shower chance in the forecast mainly across Kentucky as some of the very outer bands of Sally try to push north. Highs will be in the 80s with higher humidity.
The better chance for any rain would come with the front that will suppress Sally to the south on Thursday. Scattered showers (30%) look possible at this time with highs falling back into the lower 70s for highs.
