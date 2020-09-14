FORECAST: Hazy sunshine, pleasant day ahead

- TODAY & TUESDAY: Less humid, dry and sunny start to the week
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Showers are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a beautiful start to the week with lower humidity and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Smoke from the wildfires in the Western United States has made it into our area and that will create hazy sunshine.
You can give the air conditioner a break tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s under a clear sky.
A mostly sunny sky will prevail tomorrow, but some high clouds will begin to stream in later in the day. Smoke will once again create hazy sunshine at times. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clouds increase from the south Tuesday night into sunrise Wednesday as Sally makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. The additional clouds look to limit overnight lows to the 60s across the region.
The tropical moisture from Sally will bring us a chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front to end the week sweeps the rain out of here on Friday bringing us much cooler air by the weekend.
