FORECAST: Patchy fog to start; sunny, pleasant day ahead

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Adair County until 10 AM
- TODAY & TUESDAY: Less humid, dry and sunny start to the week
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Showers are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog are an issue this morning; especially south of the Parkways where it is denser. The fog mixes out through mid-morning allowing us all to enjoy plentiful sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 70s and low 80s as lower humidity takes over.
Under a clear sky and with light wind, temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight.
Sunny skies prevail tomorrow, but some high clouds will begin to stream in later in the day. Temperatures will still be around average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds increase from the south Tuesday night into sunrise Wednesday as Sally makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. The additional clouds look to limit overnight lows to the 60s across the region.
The tropical moisture from Sally will bring us a chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front to end the week sweeps much of the moisture bringing us much cooler air by next weekend.
