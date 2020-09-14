Indiana considering which patients should get first COVID vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana health officials are developing the criteria they will use to decide who is entitled to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box expects the supply of doses will be extremely limited once the federal government approves a vaccine for widespread human use. She said there may be 10 million or 15 million doses for the entire country when one is first developed and approved.
Box said Indiana might receive only 300,000 doses initially for its 6.7 million residents.
