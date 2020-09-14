Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed on Monday by the Indiana Supreme Court and Office of Judicial Administration. The Chief Justice tested positive on September 13 after a family member tested positive.
Chief Justice Rush is quarantining and working remotely, and hasn’t been to the State House since September 1.
The Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk’s Office remain open, with continued adjustments in place to protect the health and well-being of employees and the community.
