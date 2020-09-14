Investigators searching for runaway teen, 15, in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old is missing after reportedly leaving his home in Paducah, Ky. Jamarree Holland left his house on Friday and did not return, Paducah Police Sergeant Matthew Scheer said.
PPD investigators say Holland was last seen wearing blue jeans and camouflage-printed Nike Air Max shoes. He was not wearing a shirt.
Holland is described as Black, 5′8″, and 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where he could be should call 911 or the Paducah Police Department immediately.
