Lane closures on I-65 start Monday for inspection of Lincoln Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lane closures will be taking place this week on Interstate 65 as crews perform inspection of the Abraham Lincoln Bridge.
From September 14 through 18, inspectors from a consultant engineering firm will be performing inspections and check on the bridge, which takes travelers across the Ohio River along I-65 North.
The inspection work takes place every other year according to the KYTC, and follows inspection of the Kennedy Bridge on I-65 South in August.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says single lane closures will take place Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will begin on the right side of the bridge and transition along to the left side by the end of the week.
The date and duration of inspection work may change due to weather or other unforeseen delays. The latest information on traffic delays can be found at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.