Looking for a job in WAVE Country? Here’s who’s hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus has taken its toll on the job market, but companies like Amazon and UPS announced they are looking to hire more frontline workers amid the pandemic.
Amazon created 100,000 new, full and part-time jobs available across the nation and Canada, including 1,000 positions open in the Louisville-Southern Indiana region. All the spots are permanent and include working inside fulfillment centers and delivery stations. Pay starts at $15 per hour with a signing bonus up to $1,000 for new hires.
“These are highly technological environments that employees get to work in,” Andre Woodson, an Amazon spokesperson said. “They work alongside automation and advanced technologies, and it’s really exciting times to work inside our fulfillment centers, especially as we get closer to our peak season and we start to ramp up for our customer demand.”
For furloughed workers in search of a seasonal job, UPS announced it is looking to hire 100,000 people nationwide during the holidays, including 3,600 people in the Louisville area.
“The coronavirus has left a number of people at home, so they’re depending on our services for everything from lifesaving medicines to daily consumer goods,” Mike Mangeot, the UPS Airlines Strategic Communications Director said, “plus there’s the overall worldwide growth in e-commerce that continues to drive a need for more people working at UPS.”
Mangeot said UPS plans to hire package handlers, driver helpers, personal vehicle drivers, over the road drivers and more. Pay ranges from $14.50 to $35 an hour with opportunities to move up within the company.
“Historically we’ve kept roughly a third of people we hire during the holidays in full time or part time jobs in permanent positions after the holidays, and some of those folks have even risen up to senior management levels within the organization so it’s a great way to get your foot in the door,” Mangeot said.
Both companies said they have taken safety precautions to ensure the health of their employees, including mandatory masks, temperature checks and measures to make social distancing easier for employees.
To apply for a position with Amazon, click here. For a position with UPS, click here.
