Man killed in Grand Avenue shooting has been identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood has been identified.
MetroSafe said calls came in after 5 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue.
LMPD said that when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to University Hospital.
Lamont Porter Jr., 28, died at the hospital. The other person shot has not been identified.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
