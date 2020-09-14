6 months later, what has changed since the Breonna Taylor shooting?

+ LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was fired on June 1. His interim replacement, Rob Schroeder, stepped down last week after approximately 100 days on the job. Yvette Gentry, a former member of LMPD command staff, came out of retirement to lead the force until a permanent chief is named. She said last week that she does not want the permanent job, which Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he hopes to have filled by year’s end.