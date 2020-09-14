755 new COVID-19 related cases, 2 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – A total of 3,215 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 106,540 cases reported in the state, with 755 new cases and 2 new deaths.
The Indiana State Department of Health has received 1,738,305 tests to date. The state currently has a 4.9 percent positivity rate.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Kentucky confirmed 56,945 across the commonwealth Sunday, with 1,060 total deaths reported due to the virus.
