755 new COVID-19 related cases, 2 new deaths reported in Indiana
By Dustin Vogt | September 14, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 1:22 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – A total of 3,215 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

As of Monday morning, there had been 106,540 cases reported in the state, with 755 new cases and 2 new deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health has received 1,738,305 tests to date. The state currently has a 4.9 percent positivity rate.

Kentucky confirmed 56,945 across the commonwealth Sunday, with 1,060 total deaths reported due to the virus.

