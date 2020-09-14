Newburg shooting victim’s friend says bullets weren’t meant for her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four men were arrested and charged in a deadly shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday.
One of the victims, Tana Hillman was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital.
On Monday, Hillman’s friend Taleda Rosser told WAVE 3 News the bullets weren’t meant for Hillman.
“She didn’t deserve that," Rosser said. "She’s a beautiful person inside and out.”
Rosser said she and Hillman met in high school and had been inseparable ever since. She called her a dedicated mother, a hard worker and one of the most loving people she had ever met.
“And it was the only thing I had left was her," Rosser said. "It’s terrible. We’d never separate. If you’d see her, you’d see me. We’d never separate.”
But now their bond has been broken.
According to the arrest report, Hillman was inside a car with a man at the corner of Indian Trail and Poplar Level Road, when a white Jeep pulled up alongside their vehicle. Someone in the Jeep opened fire, bullets struck the man several times and hit Hillman in the head.
The report states the car sped off and eventually crashed into ditch while trying to merge on the Watterson Expressway. The suspects were arrested shortly after.
Rosser said it’s hard to process, because she still doesn’t have many details about what happened.
“Now our family has to hurt over a senseless murder," Rosser said. "And we will get justice.”
Hillman’s death is the city of Louisville’s 116th homicide of 2020, just one shy of tying the annual record.
Rosser told WAVE 3 News the gun violence in the city needs to stop, because it’s leaving families like hers with a void in their lives.
“I would tell her I love her and I got the kids," Rosser said. "I would tell her I would make sure the kids are okay. I know I may not ever be mom, but I’m always going to be their auntie.”
The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.
