Road leading to Elizabethtown KSP post named in honor of fallen trooper

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Elizabethtown will be honoring a fallen Kentucky State Police trooper by naming a road leading into its local post in his honor.
The City of Elizabethtown government announced during Monday’s city council meeting that the street between the newly constructed East Hardin Middle School and KSP Post 4 would be named Cameron Ponder Drive, in honor of Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder.
Trooper Ponder was killed in the line of duty five years ago during a high-speed pursuit in Lyon County. Ponder chased suspect Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks for nine miles before the suspect slammed on his brakes, causing Ponder to crash into the vehicle.
Johnson-Shanks then shot eleven rounds into Ponder’s vehicle. Ponder was transported to the hospital where he later died.
As a North Hardin High School graduate, the new road honors his legacy within Hardin County Schools and Kentucky State Police.
Elizabethtown mayor Jeff Gregory, who is a retired State Trooper, said in Monday’s meeting the announcement was one of his most proudest moments.
Hardin County Schools also tweeted their support of the naming Monday night, saying they are grateful to honor Trooper Ponder with the newly named roadway.
