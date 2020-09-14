St. X to host Trinity on campus for first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is an annual tradition, St. X and Trinity playing in front of thousands at Cardinal Stadium. Yet another tradition that is taking a break in 2020.
St. Xavier announced on Monday that the game this year will be played on the St. X campus at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.
“Obviously we’re going to miss the crowd size and the ambiance of being at Cardinal Stadium,” Tigers athletic director Denny Williams said. “Having the game on our campus for the first time, it’s gonna be special. Excited for it, a little nervous at the same time.”
Williams said that right now St. X is limited to 20% capacity, which is 1,200 fans. If those restrictions remain, each school would get 600 tickets.
The move was brought about by a variety of reasons, most notably the increased costs associated with cleaning Cardinal Stadium during the pandemic.
Last year’s game drew an announced crowd of 16,500.
Trinity did host the game on campus in 1961. The Rocks lead the all-time series 46-38-2.
St. X hosts the Rocks in our Touchdown Friday Night and Game On Game of the Week on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.
