StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

Nice, cool taste of autumn for the next couple of days. This will really help bring out the reds/yellows in the leaves.
Starting Wednesday, we’ll watch the tropical feed coming up from Sally along the Gulf Coast. In addition, a cold front will be moving through. While they will both work together to give us some rain, the bulk of the heavy stuff still looks to stay near and east of the center of Sally. that would keep it way to our south/east.
After this front passes, another shot of cool air takes over that will be even cooler than the current one in place.
If you have tropical plants on the patio, now is the time to get them inside for the season.
Have a Goode One!
