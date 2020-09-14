Victim identified in deadly Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting near a car crash in Louisville.
LMPD said a man and a woman were shot at the intersection of Indian Trail and Poplar Level Road on Sunday night.
They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Tana Hillman, 36, died from her injuries; the man is currently stable.
LMPD has one person in custody, but it’s not clear if that person was involved in the shooting. It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
