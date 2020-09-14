WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 14, 2020: Civil Unrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly five years ago I stood in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood pushing for investment to address the thousands of abandoned homes and buildings. Sadly, despite some effort, the number of abandoned homes and buildings hasn’t changed much.
To reverse lifetimes of inequities, we must be more urgent in changing policies, easing lending practices, and stomping out redlining residue.
Reversing inequities includes better support for our learning institutions. At Shawnee High School, a move is finally underway to address the long condemned third floor. The newest public high school in Louisville was opened 52 years ago; more than 30 schools face closure from aging issues. Building three new schools in West Louisville is a worthwhile investment.
Police reform policies including maintaining a ban on no knock warrants, chokeholds and strangleholds; enforcing mandatory use of body cameras; creating an independent civilian police review board with subpoena power; unbundling police duties suited to social workers; and increasing de-escalation and implicit bias training will also help in beginning to address our civil unrest.
We need to give voters more options, including extending voting hours past 6pm and extending election days altogether with continued voting by mail.
As a community we must listen more and talk less, think differently, recognize the burdens others carry, and make sure we all have equal access to justice.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.