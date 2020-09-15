Attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family want no less than 2nd-degree manslaughter charges against officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville’s $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor is just one step in the right direction, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother said Tuesday.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the settlement Tuesday along with a list of 12 Louisville Metro Police Department reforms included in the settlement. Attorneys for the family explicitly said that they are still demanding that charges brought against the police officers involved in Taylor’s death. They specifically called upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to bring no less than 2nd-degree manslaughter charges against the officers, a crime that can carry 5 to 10 years in prison if someone is found guilty.
“We don’t want a murder indictment returned when the likelihood of getting a jury conviction on murder is a longshot,” Lonita Baker, the family’s attorney, told NBC News. “So we want them to be charged with what a jury, based on the evidence they have and what a jury will convict them on.”
Family attorney Ben Crump told WAVE 3 News they are still fighting for accountability.
“We want Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General, to do his job and at a minimum, based on the evidence, the evidence to charge [Brett] Hankison with second-degree manslaughter for the reckless blind shooting into an occupied dwelling,” Crump said. “It’s going to be based on the evidence if [Mattingly and Cosgrove] were also blindly, recklessly shooting into the occupied apartment without having visual sight of who they were shooting at, I think they should be held accountable.”
Six months after her daughter was shot and killed while police served a search warrant, Palmer is set on making sure her daughter brings change now.
“It’s still her year,” Palmer told NBC News, “and she is making changes, just not in the way we thought.”
Breonna’s Law was signed into law in Louisville in June, and though the city and family settled the civil case, Taylor’s mother said they aren’t backing down.
“No, it’s not enough at all,” Palmer said. “It’s a start, it’s a start in the right direction but I don’t know that you could put a dollar amount on her life. She was so much more than that.”
Palmer said the most important part of the settlement to her was adding significant reform to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
“[The reform] definitely makes sure that hopefully, we don’t have another Breonna,” she said, “and if we do, that the cases will be handled differently, and people will be held more accountable for those actions.”
WAVE 3 News was the first to report the case is being presented to a grand jury. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said there is no timeline for an announcement.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.