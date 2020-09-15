$500,000 bond set for suspects in Newburg shooting that killed Louisville mom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four men accused in the deadly shooting of a Louisville woman were in court Tuesday.
A judge set bond at $500,000 each for Marcus Vester, Steven Curtis, Zaman Taylor and Deron Perkins, all of whom are charged with murder, assault and tampering with evidence.
They’re accused in the deadly shooting of Tana Hillman near the intersection of Indian Trail and Poplar Level Road on Sunday night. A second shooting victim, who is stable, has not been identified.
In court Tuesday, the judge said Vester has cases pending in California, Mississippi, Florida and Tennessee, as well as a murder charge in Dallas.
An attorney for one of the men argued the shooting is a case of mistaken identity. He said the only connection between the suspects and the crime is the vehicle. The judge pointed out one victim survived and made a statement.
Her best friend said 36-year-old Tana Hillman was a beautiful person inside and out. Hillman was the 116th homicide this year in Louisville and now two children will have to live without their mother.
Hillman had two children. Her best friend, Taleda Rosser, said she and Hillman were inseparable since high school.
“I would tell her I love her and I got the kids,” Rosser said. “I would tell her I would make sure the kids are OK. I know I may not ever be mom, but I’m always going to be their auntie.”
Vester also was charged with fleeing and evading police. All four men will be back in court next week.
