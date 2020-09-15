CASA Volunteers Continue to Advocate for Abused Children

“For the second year in a row, Kentucky has had the highest number of child abuse and neglect cases in the country,” William Myers, CEO/President of CASA of the River Region, said. “In the last few months, many children have been isolated from teachers, counselors, and friends who are traditional reporters of abuse. With COVID-19, some children have been sheltering at home with their abuser. We expect a rise in cases as schools open to in-person classes.”