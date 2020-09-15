FORECAST: Clouds over the next 48 hours before a fall-like weekend!

- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sally’s remnants and cold front bring small rain chances
- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer with highs in the 60s & 70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a hazy day thanks to wildfire smoke from the west, but actual clouds will begin to increase early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and lower 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies will be with us Wednesday afternoon as the very outer edges of Hurricane Sally skim our area. We’ll also have a very small shower and downpour chance in our forecast during the day as highs get into the mid-80s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Wednesday night as the outer clouds from Sally continue to move through. Lows will be in the 60s.
Much like Wednesday, Thursday will be a mostly cloudy affair with a tiny shower and downpour chance thanks to a cold front moving through alongside the moisture from Hurricane Sally to our south. Highs will be near 80 degrees in the afternoon.
The better chance for any rain would come with the front that will suppress Sally to the south on Thursday. Scattered showers (30%) look possible at this time with highs falling back into the lower 70s for highs.
