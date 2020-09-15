FORECAST: Hazy skies remain before cooler, clearer weekend

- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer with highs in the 60s & 70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds stream overhead today due to the outer bands of Hurricane Sally; Kentucky looks to see more clouds than spots further north. There’s an isolated downpour chance, mainly in south-central Kentucky, due to the increased humidity. Highs today near 80°.
We’ll keep some clouds tonight as the outer bands from Sally continue to move by. Lows slide back into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.
As a moisture-starved cold front moves through the region we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as we watch for a small shower chance. Highs once again will sit near 80°. We’ll keep some clouds Thursday night as lows get down into the 50s. The small shower chance will dissipate by Friday morning.
The weekend features much cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows in the 40s for many.
