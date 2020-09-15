FORECAST: Mark today as another dry one for WAVE Country

- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sally’s remnants and cold front bring small rain chances
- THIS WEEKEND: October-like weather for the last weekend of summer; highs in the 60s/70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy sunshine thanks to the wildfire smoke flying overhead once again today. Afternoon temperatures will only reach or briefly exceed 80 for a couple of hours today.
Clouds increase from the south overnight as Sally makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. These additional clouds will keep our low temperatures from falling into the 50s, with most of us in the 60s by Wednesday morning.
We’ll see cloudy skies overhead Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low 80s. There’s a small rain chance tomorrow afternoon, mainly across Kentucky, as Sally’s outer bands push north.
Scattered downpours are possible Wednesday night as Sally’s remnants pass to our south and a cold front approaches. Lows only drop into the 60s tomorrow night because of the clouds and rain.
