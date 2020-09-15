Gov. Beshear: 745 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 9 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear provided another update from the Kentucky State Capitol on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear’s announcement began with an announcement of $38.1 million for Kentucky in BUILD transportation grants, which will fund bridge and highway improvements for the city of Corbin, as well as Logan, Kenton and Todd counties.
“So much of our jobs of the future can be based on investments right now, do we have the roads, do we have the water, do we have the broadband, do we have the natural gas hookups, all the infrastructure that’s needed to bring jobs to various places,” Beshear said.
It was also announced that this month and every September going forward would be recognized in Kentucky as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“This month and every September, we stand in solidarity with these children and their families during this month,” Beshear said. “Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease for kids in our state, in our country, and around the world.”
The governor announced 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday. 95 of the new cases were confirmed as children aged 18 or younger. There have now been 58,000 total cases reported in Kentucky.
The positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 3.97 percent.
Nine new deaths were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,074.
“Again, we’re going to see higher numbers, as we have a higher number of cases,” Beshear said
Beshear also announced revised guidance on bars and restaurants. Curfew hours have been adjusted, with an additional hour being added for last calls and closing times. The new curfew for last calls at bars will be pushed back to 11 p.m., and businesses now must close at midnight.
“A settlement is an agreement,” Beshear said. “Both the City of Louisville and Breonna Taylor’s family have agreed this is a positive step.”
When the governor was asked if this settlement was going to put any additional pressure on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is leading the Breonna Taylor investigation, Beshear said he should be feeling some form of pressure to complete the investigation and complete it properly.
“I hope that the Attorney General is feeling pressure, and I don’t mean that negatively,” Beshear said. “I mean pressure to get this done, pressure to get it right, pressure to explain any decision or process properly to the public. Those are all things any attorney general ought to want to do. And here it is a very high profile case and situation, people are watching it very carefully and so I think there ought to be a positive pressure to get it right.”
