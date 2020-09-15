INDOT announces 2 hiring events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting two statewide hiring events for winter seasonal employment Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday October 15. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. local time. For a list of locations, click here.
INDOT is hiring for winter seasonal positions. Those positions perform snow and ice removal and related maintenance duties in addition to other winter operations duties as assigned. Positions may be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The winter seasonal positions will start no earlier than November 2 and go through March 20, 2021.
The positions pay $16.00 per hour (reporting daily, 37.5 hours per week plus snow events).
In order to apply, you’ll need:
- Valid CDL
- Current DOT Physical
- Ability to Pass Pre-Employment Drug Screen & Background Check
- Copy of High School Diploma/GED (preferred, but not required)
