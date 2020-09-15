Joseph Oberhansley: Jury in Clark County murder trial watches police interrogation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors described an unsettling feeling near 329 Locust Street in Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s where Tammy Blanton was murdered on September 11, 2014.
“When I walk my dog by that house, he’s freaked out by it,” Nick Dittmeier said. “There’s some weird energy that comes out of that house that he hates actually.”
For the first time, the jury saw what Blanton’s house looked like the day she was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Oberhansley.
The 36-year-old from Jeffersonville is charged with burglary, sexual assault, and murder. Oberhansley is also accused of eating parts of Blanton’s body.
Crime scene photos showed Blanton’s house room by room. Many included graphic details, like blood on the walls and floors. Police testified to finding a tarp with tools on the ground, including a saw and knives. Another photograph showed what looked like a plate or frying pan from the kitchen.
Oberhansley defense attorney, Bart Betteau, has continued to ask the jury to look at the evidence from all sides.
“The jury is hearing our side really for the first time,” Betteau said. “I think we’ve countered the state’s evidence completely. So I think things are going perfect.”
WAVE 3 News also reached out to the Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull for a comment. Mull said he will not make a statement until the jury has reached a verdict.
The second half of Tuesday was spent watching Jeffersonville police question Oberhansley in the interrogation room.
Initially, the conversation was calm. The detective made small talk with Oberhansley, discussing sports and his job. Oberhansley continued to ask why he was at the police station. He said in part, “This is a big misunderstanding. There was no incident. There was no problem.”
When detectives pressed him about what they found at Blanton’s home, Oberhansley claimed two other men must have broken into the house and killed her. He denied having contact with Blanton that day.
The trial will resume Wednesday morning.
