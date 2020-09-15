Laurel Co. investigators searching for missing 15-year-old

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy is missing in Laurel County, Sheriff John Root reported Tuesday. He is asking for the public’s help finding Joshua Winkler, 15.
Winkler was last seen off Ky-1006 south of London on Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. No other information was given regarding Winkler’s appearance or what he may have been wearing, though his photo shows he is white with brown or black hair and dark-colored eyes.
The 15-year-old’s disappearance is being investigated by Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Saylor. Information can be relayed to the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
