Man struck by his own car during carjacking in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is in the hospital after being struck by his own car during a carjacking Monday morning in Colerain Township.
Colerain police say the man was vacuuming his car out around 9:53 a.m. at Zip’s Car Wash in the 8300 block of Colerain Avenue.
Someone jumped into the driver’s seat and began to take off with the car.
The owner tried to stop the car and was struck.
Police say the victim is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The car was found at an apartment complex off of Hawaiian Terrace but the suspect is still on the loose.
