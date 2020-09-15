$12 million settlement for Breonna Taylor’s family only small part of ‘justice,’ protesters say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the announcement Tuesday that Breonna Taylor’s family and the City of Louisville reached a $12 million settlement in Taylor’s wrongful death suit, protesters say “justice” for Taylor means a number of different things.
“The family deserves way more than that, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, how much is a Black woman’s life worth?” protester Carmen Jones questioned.
Jones and others have spent more than 100 days demanding justice for Taylor, but she says money is only a part of that.
“We need systemic change, we need policy change. That’s justice,” she said. “If our hoods still look the same next year, this time next year, there’s a problem.”
Tamika Mallory with Until Freedom continues to call for the police officers involved in Breonna’s death to face criminal charges.
“Until the officers are arrested or indicted, it still will never, ever, ever calm the stress and the turmoil that’s happening in this city,” she said.
Until Freedom released the following statement Tuesday:
“No amount of money will bring back Breonna Taylor. We see this settlement as the bare minimum one can give a grieving mother. Tamika Palmer, Breonna’s mom, is a warrior. She is still fighting, as are we. The city isn’t doing Ms. Palmer any favors. True justice is not served with cash settlements. We need those involved in her murder to be fired, arrested and charged. We need accountability. We need justice.”
Protesters like Jamillya Martin said that justice includes greater investment in Louisville’s Black neighborhoods.
“Where is the rest of the money, we know there is more money out there and it needs to be a bit more clear as to what y’all doing with it,” she said.
Regardless of how they defined justice, protesters said they will continue to fight for it.
