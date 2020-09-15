Oldham County elementary schools return to in-person learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of schoolchildren have their work cut out for them, either preparing to send kids back to school as COVID-19 cases are still climbing, or by wearing multiple hats as a parent and a teacher for the foreseeable future.
“She’s a good teacher!” Tye Stocker said.
His mother is going to resume her role as ‘super mom.’
“I like learning with my mom, she’s fun," he said.
Tye and Cassidy, along with their mother Shannon, start bright and early in the morning and begin their day of learning. Each day different from the next.
On Wednesday, Oldham County elementary students are going back to school in-person. However, some parents, like Shannon Stocker and her husband, have decided to keep their two kids learning from home.
They strongly considered the pros and cons; Shannon and her daughter, Cassidy, are considered to be high-risk. They suffer from several health issues.
“We’re not willing to roll the dice with our kids,” Stocker said. “We’re in a place where that feels much riskier for our family.”
Many parents share those same sentiments. Unfortunately, there are families who may not have the luxury of being able to teach out of the comfort of their home.
Lori McDowell, Director of Communications with Oldham County Schools, said during the last few summer months, the administration has been working to “dot their i’s” and “cross their t’s” in hopes of alleviating concerns from parents and guardians.
“Anywhere in the building were really working, each school has its own plan to distance those children, measures in place to make sure the children follow the rules, we just ask for a little more patience on that first day," McDowell said.
The first-day jitters will definitely be different this year; there will only be about 15 students per class. Virtual Learning Academy is accounting for several hundreds.
Since those hundreds won’t be in the classrooms; it’ll be easier to socially distance at the school and on the bus for those that do attend in-person.
Oldham County Schools asks families to check kids symptoms before dropping them off or putting them on the bus.
Stocker said the silver lining of being at home teaching her kids is getting to seeing the fruits of their labor pay off.
“I’m fortunate,” Stocker said. “I have two kids who are over-achievers in their work courses, who don’t sit all the time but who does, right?”
