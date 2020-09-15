Pandemic reshaping Halloween for Ky., no decision yet on trick-or-treating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - It won’t be long before the stoops on streets across Kentucky are crowded with the spooky statues of Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters have become well acquainted with the dreadful decorations, but, this year, coronavirus may keep some on the couch.
“We are still thinking through Halloween,” Governor Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky, said, when asked about his plans during a COVID-19 update Monday.
Beshear has yet to lay out any specific restrictions regarding Halloween, but said, when it comes to trick-or-treating, he wants people to do it safely.
“We may be able to think of some good ways to try to do this in a way that is still safe, but let’s all put thought into it,” Beshear said. “Let’s all be flexible about it.”
That’s exactly what some people are already doing. In LaRue County, Trick or Treat on Lincoln Square is a go.
“We were a little concerned it wouldn’t happen, but it is,” Sandy Kidd, the Executive Director of the Larue County Chamber of Commerce said.
Kidd, who along with partners is organizing the event, said participants will be taking COVID precautions.
So, the only thing frightening for trick-or-treaters may be the ghosts and ghouls they encounter.
“We are going to spread out more clearly, this year, social distancing,” Kidd said. “We’re asking all of our participants, who are giving candy out, all our businesses or individuals, to wear their mask and gloves. It’s Halloween. You want to wear that anyway.”
In Adair County, residents who said a big community Halloween event was canceled are still organizing a ‘Drive Thru Trick or Treat Extravaganza’ of their own.
“Kids, you know, they’ve spent the last six months with school canceled, camping canceled, ball practice canceled, sports canceled,” Shannon Sexton, the event organizer, said. “Everything is canceled, canceled, canceled. They don’t have anything to look forward to. Halloween is a big deal for kids. It was always a big deal for me.”
Other Halloween events are scheduled to take place as well, but with their own COVID safety precautions. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular in Louisville’s Iroquois Park will be a drive-thru event this year.
