Parents getting Head Start help with virtual learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused hardships for families all over Louisville especially those with young children. Now, there’s a new virtual way parents who need help can get it when it comes to their growing child.
With fears about coronavirus, a lot of parents don’t want to put their young children in daycare. Others may not have transportation.
Louisville mom Lenisha Hammond is a few weeks into her new early education virtual check-ins for her five-month-old son William.
WAVE 3 News caught up with them during a language and motor skills milestone session.
Hammond said her Head Start home visitor, Marley Pomplun, is a virtual lifeline. She is dealing with more than a decade of difference in ages between the baby on her lap and her 13-year-old son in another room learning with Non-Traditional Instruction.
“Without her, I would be using Google,” Hammond laughed, “or I would have to wait until I see his pediatrician.”
Pam Darnall, the CEO of Family and Children’s Place, said it’s critical parents like Hammond get involved.
“What we know about brain development research is by the time we are 5 or 6 years old the majority of our brains are already developed,” Darnall said.
While Hammond needs help because she’s working two jobs, this new in-home expansion of Family and Children’s Place Head Start also helps other families who may be living in poverty by providing them with technology.
“During this pandemic, we see that with our older children we are learning at home," Vaughn Nebbitt, the Vice President of Early Childhood Services for Family and Children’s Place explained, "so we can provide this for the younger learners as well, it’s what’s key to making sure they’re successful going forward in school.”
Because her other son took part in Head Start, Hammond knows how valuable it is.
Hammond said, “When they get up in the fifth grade in middle school and they can ask those questions and tests get hard and stuff, this is the time because it also builds up their self-esteem.”
Virtual learning is being offered to just over 100 Greater Louisville families from newborns to age 3. For more information, visit the Family and Children’s Place website.
